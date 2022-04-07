Controversial homeless shelter closes in Penticton, B.C., residents move to new location

Send this page to someone via email

A new permanent shelter has opened at Compass Complex in Penticton, B.C., as the Victory Church shelter is set to close this week.

“We have had a shelter here and supportive housing unit above it and what has happened here in the last month is that they’ve constructed these trailers [at Compass Complex] and we’ve been cleaning it up and getting it ready. And today is moving day,” said Compass Complex operations manager Lester Patrick.

Ever since Victory Church originally opened as an emergency shelter it has been the subject of controversy.

“There was a lot of issues and controversy with Victory Church downtown. So, I guess that the city and BC Housing got together and decided to make it all on one property would be easier to manage and easier to maintain, which it is,” said Patrick.

“We’ve got a huge property here. We’ve got all of our staff; we’ve got all of our supports in place. And it just makes things a lot easier for our staff and our residents too.”

Approximately 40 residents already live on-site and 30 residents from Victory Church will be moving in.

But Gary Holland who has been homeless for several years says he’s had no luck securing a room at the new shelter.

“I was at Victory Church and then we were staying here. Then I got kicked out of here now we’re on the street and we are trying to get back in,” said Holland.

“They just say there are no rooms.”

Construction on the new units began in January when an existing building was knocked down to make way for trailers.

“These are oil patch trailers that were brought in and set up. Other shelters are using a similar system. We have been on tours in West Kelowna and Kamloops and they’ve shown us how it is all set up and operating,” said Patrick.

“And they have been a stellar success out there, so we are hoping to duplicate that model down here.”

According to the City of Penticton, there are still a few steps that need to be completed on-site, including another supportive housing unit that should be finished in another month.

“The city has issued a temporary occupancy or partial occupancy which just means that the units are safe to occupy but there are still a number of unfinished items particularly landscape and other site works,” said City of Penticton Development Services director Blake Laven

But for now, the centre does have additional shelter beds, some supportive housing units as well as a range of services.

Those services include safe injection and smoking sites, access to daily meals, hygiene facilities, and if needed, referral to health programs.

The new shelter is operated by Penticton and District Society for Community Living which already owned and operated the existing housing units.

