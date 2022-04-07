Menu

Canada

In-bounds avalanche claims life of 34-year-old man at Whistler

By Simon Little Global News
Posted April 7, 2022 7:08 pm
A ski instructor is seen walking along the base of Whistler Mountain in Whistler, B.C. Sunday, March 15, 2020. View image in full screen
A ski instructor is seen walking along the base of Whistler Mountain in Whistler, B.C. Sunday, March 15, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

An investigation is underway into a “Size 1” in-bounds avalanche that left a 34-year-old Whistler man dead at Whistler-Blackcomb on Tuesday.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Vail Resorts said ski patrol was called to a “ski incident” at the base of West Ridge, a black diamond run between Whistler Bowl and West Bowl and above an area of steep cliffs.

A section of the Whistler-Blackcomb trail map showing the location of West Ridge. View image in full screen
A section of the Whistler-Blackcomb trail map showing the location of West Ridge. Credit: Whistler-Blackcomb

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene “after emergency care and evaluation,” the resort said.

Trending Stories

“Whistler Blackcomb, Whistler Ski Patrol and the entire Vail Resorts family extend our deepest sympathy and support to our guest’s family and friends,” Geoff Buchheister, Whistler Blackcomb COO said in the statement.

According to Avalanche Canada, Size 1 is the lowest size rating for avalanches, and deemed “relatively harmless to people.”

As of Thursday, the avalanche danger rating for the Sea to Sky region is listed as “high,” with Avalanche Canada warning that warming periods coupled with spring sun are expected to create dangerous conditions.

Global News has requested more information from the Whistler RCMP and BC Coroners Service.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
avalanche tagWhistler tagwhistler blackcomb tagfatal avalanche tagWhistler Avalanche tagavalanche fatality tagb.c. fatal avalanche tagin-bounds avalanche tag

