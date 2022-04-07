Send this page to someone via email

It may be thousands of kilometres away, but the war in Ukraine is having an impact in B.C.’s Interior.

The tragic loss of innocent lives is prompting many people to step forward wanting to help.

“Once the war broke out, it just … it impacted me. I was heartbroken,” said Sue Dixon of Kelowna.

“I couldn’t go to a rally without crying like a baby. And volunteering has just made me feel better.”

Dixon is one of a growing number of Kelowna residents volunteering time and effort to make a difference in the war-torn country, including strategizing on ways to raise money.

“Ways to fundraise, setting up a return-it account so that people can drop off bottles; whatever I can do to help administratively and physically and everything,” Dixon said.

0:59 Ukrainian troops thank Canada, Kelowna Ukrainian troops thank Canada, Kelowna

While many volunteers have family connections back in Ukraine, including Dixon, some volunteers don’t but feel compelled to respond.

“It pulled me in because it’s such an impactful event that it impacted me in a deep way,” said Andrii Altimas.

“So I wanted to help. So I said, ‘What can I do to help'”

0:24 UN votes Russia out of human rights council citing Bucha killings UN votes Russia out of human rights council citing Bucha killings

Altimas said instead of sitting idly by and watching the atrocities, he needed to do something.

While he understands the feeling of helplessness, Altimas believes people here can make a difference.

“That’s a common feeling for a lot of people. And I would say there are things you can do,” said Altimas.

“Even if it’s a single thing, like coming down to a rally or coming out to the garage sale or coming to a volunteer meeting and saying, ‘This is what I can offer, this is what I can give, this is what I can do.’

“So anything that you can offer can be used in some way.”

5:53 Canadian volunteer helps displaced Ukrainian families in Poland Canadian volunteer helps displaced Ukrainian families in Poland

For Bill Martino, the motivation to volunteer came after watching a Global News report about the newly formed charity group Kelowna Stands With Ukraine, and how it was sending body armour overseas.

“That inspired me to do more than just share a flag on my Facebook profile,” said the Kelowna man.

“What’s great about this group is the immediacy in which we can fulfill what is needed there. And we fulfill what they need, so every dollar that comes in goes out because this is 100 per cent volunteer.”

The local efforts are being recognized by troops on the ground in Ukraine.

In a video sent from the western city of Rivne, a group of soldiers, along with Tatiana Arendarchuk, who is with the mayor’s office, thanked the volunteers in Kelowna, saying the efforts are not going unnoticed.

“Dear friends with Kelowna Stands With Ukraine: Thank you for all the volunteers. We see your rallies, we see your demonstrations against war and we appreciate it,” Arendarchuk said. “Please don’t stop doing that.”

2:05 Ukraine’s foreign minister warns Donbas battle will remind world of Second World War Ukraine’s foreign minister warns Donbas battle will remind world of Second World War

The volunteers meet weekly to plan rallies and fundraisers, organize shipments to Ukraine and discuss other ways to help.

They will now also focus on the arrival of Ukrainian refugees and how to assist them in the Okanagan.

The president of Kelowna Stands with Ukraine said the efforts to help those impacted by war would not be possible if it wasn’t for good-hearted community members.

“I’m very grateful to them. I think all Ukrainians will be eternally grateful for this effort, and it’s something that these people will be proud of for life,” said Denys Storozhuk.

The group is always looking for new volunteers.

If you’re interested, you can contact Kelowna Stands With Ukraine through its Facebook page or call 236-471-9922.

Donations, either monetary or other supplies, are also accepted at the Ukrainian Orthodox Church at 1935 Barlee Road (off Springfield Road) every evening Monday to Friday at 6:30 p.m., and during weekends from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

1:04 Canada has received 112,000 applications for Ukrainian refugees, minister says Canada has received 112,000 applications for Ukrainian refugees, minister says