New website to help Ukrainians in B.C.

B.C. is offering a new website to help the thousands of Ukrainians who have come to the province in search of safety amid its war with Russia.

The new portal, called Welcoming Ukraine, is where Ukrainians can access information and services as newcomers.

“Ukrainians fleeing their country from Russia’s invasion have sacrificed so much in their pursuit for health and safety,” said Nathan Cullen, minister of municipal affairs. “Our government’s priority is to ensure that every newcomer … has access to the services and supports they need.”

On the website, Ukrainians can access free services such as assistance in finding housing, signing up for health-care coverage, job postings, signing children up for school and learning about other community services.

British Columbians can sign up to volunteer to house refugees, offer employment, or donate to the cause as well.

This website can be accessed in Ukrainian and Russian.

Since March 30, Canada has received more than 91,000 applications from Ukrainians through the federal government’s emergency travel program, the province said.

Of those 91,000, approximately 17 to 20 per cent will choose to stay in B.C. There is no limit to who can apply.