Canada

New website to help Ukrainians in B.C.

By Angelina Ravelli Global News
Posted April 5, 2022 6:46 pm
Click to play video: 'Zelenskyy takes aim at Russian propaganda on Bucha during UNSC address: ‘There are satellite images’' Zelenskyy takes aim at Russian propaganda on Bucha during UNSC address: ‘There are satellite images’
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy took aim at what he called Russian propaganda in the wake of reported extra-judicial killings of civilians in Bucha, Ukraine, telling the United Nations Security Council (UNSC): “there are satellite images.” He said they would like maximum access for journalists and international organizations in Bucha and other areas of Ukraine and called for the International Criminal Court to investigate.

B.C. is offering a new website to help the thousands of Ukrainians who have come to the province in search of safety amid its war with Russia.

The new portal, called Welcoming Ukraine, is where Ukrainians can access information and services as newcomers.

Read more: Canada will allow Ukrainians fleeing Russia’s war to stay for 3 years

“Ukrainians fleeing their country from Russia’s invasion have sacrificed so much in their pursuit for health and safety,” said Nathan Cullen, minister of municipal affairs. “Our government’s priority is to ensure that every newcomer … has access to the services and supports they need.”

On the website, Ukrainians can access free services such as assistance in finding housing, signing up for health-care coverage, job postings, signing children up for school and learning about other community services.

Click to play video: 'Vancouverite providing support in Ukraine' Vancouverite providing support in Ukraine
Vancouverite providing support in Ukraine

Read more: Time running out for sick Ukrainian kids sheltering in hospital bunkers

British Columbians can sign up to volunteer to house refugees, offer employment, or donate to the cause as well.

This website can be accessed in Ukrainian and Russian.

Since March 30, Canada has received more than 91,000 applications from Ukrainians through the federal government’s emergency travel program, the province said.

Of those 91,000, approximately 17 to 20 per cent will choose to stay in B.C. There is no limit to who can apply.

