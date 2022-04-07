Menu

Canada

Striking Metro workers to vote on tentative agreement Friday

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted April 7, 2022 4:20 pm
Metro grocery store in Kingston, Ontario on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020. View image in full screen
Metro grocery store in Kingston, Ontario on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg

Workers at Metro distribution centres in Toronto who have been on strike since last weekend will vote on a new tentative agreement Friday.

In a statement issued Thursday, Unifor said the more than 900 full-time workers began strike action on April 2 after they voted to turn down a prior agreement.

They work at distribution centres in Toronto’s west end.

The warehouses supply Metro and Food Basics stores across southern Ontario, from the Kingston area down to Windsor, Unifor said.

“Details of the collective agreement will not be released prior to ratification,” the statement continued.

Metro said negotiations had resumed Thursday with Unifor Local 414.

“We are pleased to announce that we have reached a new tentative agreement,” the company said in a statement.

“The agreement, which is unanimously recommended by the union’s bargaining committee, will be submitted to the employees for a ratification vote on Friday …

“Until the labour dispute is resolved, our contingency plan remains focused on continuing the supply of products to our Metro and Food Basics stores which remain open to serve our customers.”

