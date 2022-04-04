Menu

Canada

Workers at Toronto-area Metro distribution centre reject tentative deal, go on strike: union

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 4, 2022 12:44 pm
A woman walks pass a Metro grocery store in Toronto on Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Doug Ives. View image in full screen
A woman walks pass a Metro grocery store in Toronto on Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Doug Ives. DPi

Unifor says more than 900 full-time workers at Metro Inc.’s Toronto-area distribution centre are on strike after voting to reject a tentative agreement with the grocer.

The union says the workers — without a contract since October — voted to reject the proposed deal on Saturday.

Read more: Unifor reaches deal with Metro averting looming strike at grocery distribution centre

Chris MacDonald, Unifor assistant to the national president, says members have the final say on whether to accept a tentative agreement and opted to turn down the offer.

Trending Stories

He says the bargaining committee is ready to resume negotiations in the hopes of bringing the strike to a speedy end.

The Etobicoke distribution centre supplies Metro and Food Basics grocery stores across southern Ontario.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Toronto warehouse workers at grocery giant Metro trigger strike

Meanwhile, 190 workers at a Sobeys distribution centre in Quebec went on strike in February after negotiations between the company and the union broke down.

In January, workers at a Sobeys warehouse in Ontario ratified a four-year contract that included a full-time pay increase of 19.5 per cent over four years, Unifor said.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
