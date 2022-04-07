Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police called to home in Forest Heights area of Kitchener for shooting incident

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted April 7, 2022 4:14 pm
According to police, at around 2:30 p.m., officers were called to a home near Elm Ridge Drive and Queens Boulevard after it had been reported that the window of a home had been shot. View image in full screen
According to police, at around 2:30 p.m., officers were called to a home near Elm Ridge Drive and Queens Boulevard after it had been reported that the window of a home had been shot. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

Waterloo Regional Police say they are still investigating a shooting incident at a home in the Forest Heights area of Kitchener on Wednesday.

According to police, at around 2:30 p.m., officers were called to a home near Elm Ridge Drive and Queens Boulevard after it had been reported that the window of a home had been shot.

Read more: Grenade left in package at community mailbox in Waterloo, police say

Investigators found several holes in a pane of glass in a second-story window of the home. It is believed they were caused by pellets from an airsoft gun.

Trending Stories

No injuries have been reported to police as a result of the incident.

Read more: Weekend shooting in Kitchener remains under investigation, police say

Story continues below advertisement

As the investigation continues, police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Waterloo news tagKitchener news tagWaterloo Regional Police tagWaterloo crime tagKitchener Crime tagKitchener shooting tagWaterloo shooting tagQueens Boulevard Kitchener tagElm Ridge Drive Kitchener tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers