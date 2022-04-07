Police called to home in Forest Heights area of Kitchener for shooting incident

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police say they are still investigating a shooting incident at a home in the Forest Heights area of Kitchener on Wednesday.

According to police, at around 2:30 p.m., officers were called to a home near Elm Ridge Drive and Queens Boulevard after it had been reported that the window of a home had been shot.

Investigators found several holes in a pane of glass in a second-story window of the home. It is believed they were caused by pellets from an airsoft gun.

No injuries have been reported to police as a result of the incident.

As the investigation continues, police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.