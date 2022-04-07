Menu

Health

Saint John police issue warning about opioid drug after carfentanil linked to 2 deaths

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted April 7, 2022 3:00 pm
Click to play video: 'Moncton doctor says opioid use on the rise, calls on all political parties to help' Moncton doctor says opioid use on the rise, calls on all political parties to help
A Moncton doctor says opioid use is on the rise in the city and she and other outreach groups are calling on all political parties to support the opening of an overdose prevention site in the province’s major cities. Shelley Steeves has more. – Sep 3, 2020

Police in Saint John are warning that a dangerous opioid drug known as carfentanil may be circulating in the community.

Lab testing by the Coroner’s office in two separate sudden death cases have confirmed the presence of carfentanil “in blood that had reached clinically toxic levels,” according to Saint John Police.

Read more: The opioid crisis is killing Canadians, but where is the political will to solve it?

The deaths took place in January and February and remain under investigation. It’s unclear where the drugs came from, and what the final causes of death are.

“Carfentanil is an opioid analgesic used to immobilize large animals. It is not approved for human use,” police wrote in a release.

“It is estimated to be approximately 10,000 times more potent than morphine and 100 times more potent than fentanyl. Its pharmacological effects include analgesia, euphoria, sedation, and respiratory depression that may lead to death.”

Click to play video: 'Chief medical officer issues furanyl fentanyl warning after New Brunswick death' Chief medical officer issues furanyl fentanyl warning after New Brunswick death
Chief medical officer issues furanyl fentanyl warning after New Brunswick death – Mar 21, 2019
