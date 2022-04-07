Police investigate shooting near southeast Edmonton school

Send this page to someone via email

Police are investigating a shooting in the southeast Edmonton community of Richfield.

The shooting happened at about 11 a.m. Thursday in the area of 82 Street and 36 Avenue. Police said it was reported that someone had been shot.

EMS treated a woman in her 20s on scene and took her to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said. No other injuries were reported.

Before noon, police remained at the scene, which was outside of Grace Martin School. Bullet holes could be seen in a nearby transformer box, which was near the school’s parking lot.

Parents picking up their children said they were quite concerned to arrive to see the police presence.

Story continues below advertisement

“I just came to the school and I saw all the police cars and the flashlights and then I talked to the principal and he said that they were told to call the police and that the school went on lockdown. The kids were all safe and good,” said Sarah Sim, who has one child in Kindergarten and another in grade 1.

“It makes me feel very worried, especially because there’s lots of families and kids nearby…. It definitely puts fear into a parent.”

Sim said she lives nearby, but did not hear any shots being fired.

Tamana Jaddar has a child in Kindergarten at the school and said she didn’t know what was going on, but was told by the school that the kids were not in danger.

“It’s obviously concerning,” she said. “We weren’t concerned before but of course things like this happen, they can happen anywhere.”

Edmonton police believe the shooting was targeted and said there was no public safety concern.

1:01 Police on increased gun violence in Edmonton: ‘Only a matter of time until innocents are hurt’ Police on increased gun violence in Edmonton: ‘Only a matter of time until innocents are hurt’ – Mar 16, 2022

Police said the school was briefly put on lockdown but has since reopened. The injured woman has no ties to the school, according to police.

Story continues below advertisement

Global News has reached out to Edmonton Public School Board for more information.