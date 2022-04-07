Drivers facing parking problems at B.C. Women’s Hospital, stall numbers illegible

Send this page to someone via email

Some visitors to B.C.’s Women’s Hospital are facing a frustrating problem when it comes to paying for parking.

Some of the stall numbers, which are required to be input into the machine along with payment, are so weathered and worn that they are illegible.

One of the visitors to the hospital on Wednesday told Global News he just looks at the numbers around the parking space and tries to count and figure out what his stall number might be.

However, if the wrong number is selected, parkers risk getting a ticket.

Impark runs the lot at the hospital and did not answer Global News’ request as to why the area has not received a fresh coat of paint.

Story continues below advertisement

The B.C. government did not seem too concerned about the issue either.

“I’m sure that can happen, from time to time, not just in hospital parking lots but parking lots in general,” Health Minister Adrian Dix said Wednesday.

2:12 B.C. nurses getting squeezed by parking tickets B.C. nurses getting squeezed by parking tickets

Impark is already facing questions about parking at hospitals in B.C. after the BC Nurses’ Union said nurses in Metro Vancouver are getting parking tickets at work now that free parking has ended at hospitals.

A nurse who works at Abbotsford Regional Hospital says she has received $240 in parking tickets to date, even though she has applied for a pass to park at work.

She has reached out to Impark about the issue but was told it is only willing to cancel one of the tickets. Impark did not respond to Global News’ request for comment.

Advertisement