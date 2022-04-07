TLC Foundation’s Santa’s House finds a new home

After a few weeks of conversation between the City of London and Teresina Larizza Charity (TLC) Foundation about moving Santa’s House, it has found a new home. Now, it will reside year-round in front of the Covent Garden Market.

“There’s been a lot of thought about what we do with that outdoor space at the market that faces Budweiser Gardens for a while now,” said Ward 13 Coun. John Fyfe-Millar. “I think one of the things we were looking for was that anchor to turn it into more of a festive space for the holiday season. And I think this is it.”

The house sat in Victoria Park originally, but with the upcoming festival season, the city wanted it moved, as it needs the space.

Leo Larizza, the founder of the TLC Foundation, wanted the house to stay in the park permanently because of the wear and tear on the structure from taking it down and putting it back up.

It was taken down as soon as it could be after the holiday season prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. But the city allowed it to stay up in Victoria Park year-round amid the pandemic because there were no events.

Now, a solution has been found, with both parties pleased.

“It’s a Christmas miracle!” said Larizza. “What a great day it is for the children of London. I am so happy that an agreement was reached to move Santa’s House to the Covent Garden Market, which is going to be the permanent home. I just can’t tell you how filled with joy I am today for what’s progressed in the last week.”

This new location will allow the structure to be used for other things during the year.

“It would be used at the north end of the Talbot outdoor space,” said Fyfe-Millar. “It’ll be used specifically for TLC through November and December. Following that, we’re hoping to use it, as an example, to do skate rentals out of when the ice rink is in. I think in the summer, we might treat it a little differently for festivals and such, we can use it for storage.”

The house has raised a lot of money for the TLC Foundation, so both parties wanted to find a new permanent home. Larizza is a big fan of the new location.

“I love the idea because it’s still downtown. I wanted to get kids to experience downtown,” said Larizza. “I believe that the market can be transformed into a winter wonderland with lights and different things. But it’s also going to help the vendors inside the market. We’re going to draw a lot of people to that area.”