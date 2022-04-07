Menu

Weather

SaskPower continues to restore power in southwest part of the province

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted April 7, 2022 6:12 pm
SaskPower has added extra resources such as crews and equipment to restore power in Maple Creek and areas where a snowstorm knocked down power lines earlier this week. View image in full screen
SaskPower has added extra resources such as crews and equipment to restore power in Maple Creek and areas where a snowstorm knocked down power lines earlier this week. Photo Courtesy: Town of Maple Creek

After Maple Creek and surrounding areas were hit hard by a storm with heavy winds and wet snow on Monday, some are still left without power.

As of Thursday morning, more than 1,800 customers remain without power in Maple Creek, north and east areas of Hatton, Golden Prairie, Piapot, Cypress Hills and Nekaneet.

Read more: Power outages continue in Maple Creek, Sask. and area due to recent snowstorm

SaskPower is working hard to restore power in southwest Saskatchewan, with 19 crews hard at work assessing damage, installing poles, fixing crossarms and clearing vegetation.

“We’re anticipating the town of Maple Creek will be back on early this evening,” said Joel Cherry, SaskPower spokesperson. “As of right now, for the area north of Maple Creek … we don’t have an (estimated time of restoration) for today.”

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Strong winds, drifting snow leave Saskatoon streets an icy mess

For the south, where the damages are the worst, according to Cherry, the main line will be restored by the end of the day on April 9.

SaskPower said the damage has been extensive, and some customers who have experienced damage on secondary lines feeding their properties will remain without power beyond these timelines.

An assessment of the full extent of the damage using a drone and a helicopter patrol is still underway.

Click to play video: 'City of Regina, residents dealing with aftermath of snow storm' City of Regina, residents dealing with aftermath of snow storm
City of Regina, residents dealing with aftermath of snow storm – Mar 4, 2022

 

