SaskPower continues to restore power in southwest part of the province

After Maple Creek and surrounding areas were hit hard by a storm with heavy winds and wet snow on Monday, some are still left without power.

As of Thursday morning, more than 1,800 customers remain without power in Maple Creek, north and east areas of Hatton, Golden Prairie, Piapot, Cypress Hills and Nekaneet.

SaskPower is working hard to restore power in southwest Saskatchewan, with 19 crews hard at work assessing damage, installing poles, fixing crossarms and clearing vegetation.

“We’re anticipating the town of Maple Creek will be back on early this evening,” said Joel Cherry, SaskPower spokesperson. “As of right now, for the area north of Maple Creek … we don’t have an (estimated time of restoration) for today.”

For the south, where the damages are the worst, according to Cherry, the main line will be restored by the end of the day on April 9.

SaskPower said the damage has been extensive, and some customers who have experienced damage on secondary lines feeding their properties will remain without power beyond these timelines.

An assessment of the full extent of the damage using a drone and a helicopter patrol is still underway.

