Here’s who is eligible for a 4th COVID-19 vaccine across Canada

Provinces and territories are expanding eligibility for fourth doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to millions more Canadians.

This week, the National Advisory Committee on Immunization recommended that second boosters be administered to residents aged 70 and over.

Here’s where things stand so far:

NEWFOUNDLAND AND LABRADOR: Fourth doses are available to immunocompromised people at least 22 weeks after their previous dose.

NEW BRUNSWICK, NOVA SCOTIA AND P.E.I.: All are working on updating guidance, with announcements expected in the coming days.

QUEBEC: Fourth doses are being given to anyone 70 and older, long-term care home and retirement home residents and immunocompromised people. Those aged 60 and older are to be eligible for a second booster starting next week.

ONTARIO: Fourth doses are open to anyone 60 and older at a recommended interval of five months after the initial booster shot; First Nations, Inuit and Metis people and their non-Indigenous household members aged 18 and older; long-term care home and retirement home residents; and immunocompromised people.

MANITOBA: Fourth doses are being offered to residents of personal care homes and elderly persons supportive housing and assisted living; people aged 70 or older who live in the community; and First Nations, Inuit and Metis people aged 50 or older, regardless of where they live. The province said the second booster should be given at least six months after the last booster dose.

SASKATCHEWAN: Fourth doses are being given to residents of long-term care, special care and personal care homes, and to recipients of stem cell and organ transplants, and to those who are severely immunocompromised.

ALBERTA: Fourth doses are available to those 12 and over with an immunocompromised condition. Starting next week, fourth doses will be available to all seniors in congregate care, those who are 70 and older as well as Indigenous people 65 and older. Eligible people can book their fourth dose provided at least five months have passed since their third.

BRITISH COLUMBIA: A fourth dose is being made available to seniors, starting with residents of long-term care and assisted-living homes. People over age 70 in the community, Indigenous people 55 and up and those who are clinically extremely vulnerable will also be included in the vaccination campaign that will ramp up through the spring.

YUKON: Starting next week, Yukon will begin offering fourth doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to those who are immunocompromised, over the age of 70, or living in a long-term care facility.

NORTHWEST TERRITORIES: The Northwest Territories is offering fourth doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to immunocompromised people 12 and up, people 60 years of age and older living in long-term care and all those 80 and older.

NUNAVUT: A spokesperson from Nunavut’s Department of Health says no decision has been made yet on when fourth doses of the COVID-19 vaccine will be available.

