Alberta is expanding eligibility requirements for a fourth dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

Beginning Tuesday, those who are ages 70 and older as well as First Nations, Métis and Inuit people 65 and older can get the second booster shot.

The province says all seniors in congregate care, regardless of age, can also receive the dose.

