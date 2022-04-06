Final stage show ‘The Revolutionists’ of 2021/22 season takes over Persephone Theatre

Send this page to someone via email

The final stage show of the 2021/22 season is taking place throughout April at the Persephone Theatre.

The Revolutionists by Lauren Gunderson takes the stage beginning this week.

The show features women who are gathered together in an unlikely situation at the height of the French Revolution.

In a release, the play is described as that together, they commit murder, let loose, and lose their heads. But most importantly, they try to beat back the extremist insanity of Paris 1793.

“This grand comedy is about art and activism, feminism and terrorism, compatriots and chosen sisters, legacy, and how we actually go about changing the world.”

Actors in the show feel it is great to get back to having the interacting with the live audience once again, with this being the fourth show of the season for the theatre, said actor in The Revolutionists Kathleen MacLean.

“To be on stage and to be in front of other people is really exciting, I feel so different,” said MacLean.

“I’ve done some theatre outside, and being in the theatre is so exciting.”

The show runs from April 8 to 30, with preview nights open to the public on April 6 and 7. For more information, visit the Persephone Theatre website.

This is the final act until the fall season.