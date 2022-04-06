Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Driver taken to hospital after vehicle hits pole outside Agincourt Go Transit in Toronto

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted April 6, 2022 5:06 pm
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police Service cruiser is seen in downtown Toronto in this file photo. Ryan Rocca / Global News File

Police say one person is being taken to a trauma centre after a vehicle drove into a pole outside of a Go Transit station in Toronto.

In a tweet Wednesday afternoon, Toronto police said the collision occurred just after 3:30 p.m.

Police said a car drove into a pole in front of the Agincourt Go Transit station.

Read more: 2 taken to hospital after collision involving police cruiser in Brampton

Officers said the car also struck another vehicle.

Trending Stories

According to police, the driver suffered “serious” injuries and is being transported to a trauma centre.

Officers said roads may be closed in the area.

Story continues below advertisement

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Toronto tagCollision tagDriver injured tagAgincourt GO tagagincourt go transit tagcollision agincourt go transit tagtoronto agincourt go tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers