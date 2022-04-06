Driver taken to hospital after vehicle hits pole outside Agincourt Go Transit in Toronto

Police say one person is being taken to a trauma centre after a vehicle drove into a pole outside of a Go Transit station in Toronto.
In a tweet Wednesday afternoon, Toronto police said the collision occurred just after 3:30 p.m.
Police said a car drove into a pole in front of the Agincourt Go Transit station.
Officers said the car also struck another vehicle.
According to police, the driver suffered “serious” injuries and is being transported to a trauma centre.
Officers said roads may be closed in the area.
