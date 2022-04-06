Driver taken to hospital after vehicle hits pole outside Agincourt Go Transit in Toronto

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Police say one person is being taken to a trauma centre after a vehicle drove into a pole outside of a Go Transit station in Toronto.

In a tweet Wednesday afternoon, Toronto police said the collision occurred just after 3:30 p.m.

Police said a car drove into a pole in front of the Agincourt Go Transit station.

Read more: 2 taken to hospital after collision involving police cruiser in Brampton

Officers said the car also struck another vehicle.

According to police, the driver suffered “serious” injuries and is being transported to a trauma centre.

Officers said roads may be closed in the area.

Story continues below advertisement

COLLISION:

Agincourt Go Transit Station

* 3:37 pm *

– Out front of station

– Car into a pole

– Has also struck another vehicle

– Driver injured

– Injuries serious

– Being taken to trauma centre

– Roads may be closed#GO638925

^dh pic.twitter.com/Ofx11W02W2 — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) April 6, 2022