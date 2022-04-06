2 taken to hospital after collision in Brampton: police

Police say two people were taken to hospital after a collision in Brampton.
In a tweet Wednesday, Peel Regional police said the collision occurred in the Sandalwood Parkway East and Richvale Drive north area of the city, just before 10 a.m.
Officers said two vehicles collided at the intersection, causing one vehicle to flip over.
According to police, one male was taken to a trauma centre with unknown injuries.
Trending Stories
Another male was taken to a local hospital, officers said.
Police said there are road closures in the area, and urged the public to use alternate routes.
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments