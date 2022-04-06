Menu

Traffic

2 taken to hospital after collision in Brampton: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted April 6, 2022 11:35 am
A Peel Regional Police cruiser View image in full screen
A Peel Regional Police cruiser at 11 Division in Mississauga. Ryan Rocca / Global News File

Police say two people were taken to hospital after a collision in Brampton.

In a tweet Wednesday, Peel Regional police said the collision occurred in the Sandalwood Parkway East and Richvale Drive north area of the city, just before 10 a.m.

Officers said two vehicles collided at the intersection, causing one vehicle to flip over.

According to police, one male was taken to a trauma centre with unknown injuries.

Another male was taken to a local hospital, officers said.

Police said there are road closures in the area, and urged the public to use alternate routes.

