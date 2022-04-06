2 taken to hospital after collision in Brampton: police

Send this page to someone via email

Police say two people were taken to hospital after a collision in Brampton.

In a tweet Wednesday, Peel Regional police said the collision occurred in the Sandalwood Parkway East and Richvale Drive north area of the city, just before 10 a.m.

Officers said two vehicles collided at the intersection, causing one vehicle to flip over.

According to police, one male was taken to a trauma centre with unknown injuries.

Another male was taken to a local hospital, officers said.

Police said there are road closures in the area, and urged the public to use alternate routes.

Story continues below advertisement

COLLISION:

– Sandalwood PY E/Richvale Dr N #Brampton

– 2 vehicle collision at intersection, 1 vehicle flipped over

– 1 ml transported to trauma center u/k injuries

-1 male to transported to local

– Road closures

– Use alternate routes

– C/R at 9:43 a.m.

– PR22-0116092 — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) April 6, 2022