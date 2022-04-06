Edmonton golfers rejoice: Driving range at Victoria Golf Course opens Thursday

Send this page to someone via email

The Victoria Golf Course driving range will open for the season on Thursday.

The 61-stall driving range will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. from April 7 – 14. After that, the driving range will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day.

The timing couldn’t be better for golfers looking to hit a few balls. The forecast is heating up over the next couple of days.

Global Edmonton chief meteorologist Jesse Beyer is forecasting highs of 13 C Thursday and 15 C Friday, although a cooldown is expected over weekend.

The city’s three golf courses — Riverside, Rundle and Victoria — are scheduled to open later in April for the 2022 golf season.

The city said it is monitoring the conditions of each course and they will open the greens as conditions permit.