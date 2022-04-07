Guelph Sports Hall of Fame finally inducting class of 2020

The five inductees from 2020 are finally entering the Guelph Sports Hall of Fame following a two-year pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hockey players Brad Pirie and Paul Brydges along with journalist Rob Massey, horse trainer Ben Wallace and the 2014 U16 double-A Guelph Sodrox Predators were first announced as inductees in March 2020 just days before a state of emergency was declared in Ontario.

Over two years later, their induction ceremony is taking place on May 18 during the annual Kiwanis Sports Celebrity Dinner at the Italian Canadian Club.

“We’re excited to welcome back local athletes and community members to our first in-person celebration of irreplaceable development and advancement of sports in Guelph,” said Andrew Maloney, chair of the Hall of Fame board.

“COVID-19 has impacted the world of sports and recreation in so many ways, so being able to gather and celebrate after such trying times gives back our sense of community and belonging.”

Maloney added that the board thought about adding another 10 inductees on top of the five from 2020 to make up for the cancelled ceremony in 2021, but a number of factors went against the decision, including capacity limits at the Italian Canadian Club and that it might detract from the five inductees who have been waiting.

Attending this year’s event are former NHLer Gary Roberts and president of the Canadian Hockey League Dan MacKenzie.

Information on purchasing tickets for the ceremony can be found online.