Police search for two men after pharmacy robbery reported in Newmarket

Send this page to someone via email

Officers are searching for two male suspects after a pharmacy was robbed in the Town of Newmarket, York Regional Police say.

The robbery in the area of Mulock Drive and College Manor Drive in Newmarket was reported at around 3:35 p.m. on Tuesday, police said.

Two men entered a pharmacy and demanded employees open the safe and cash register, police said. They took “various medications” and money before fleeing the scene, police added.

York Regional Police appealed for witnesses who might be able to help their investigation and reminded businesses to maintain high-quality video surveillance systems.