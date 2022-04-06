Menu

Crime

Police search for two men after pharmacy robbery reported in Newmarket

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted April 6, 2022 3:09 pm
A York Regional Police officer and cruiser. View image in full screen
A York Regional Police officer and cruiser. File / Global News

Officers are searching for two male suspects after a pharmacy was robbed in the Town of Newmarket, York Regional Police say.

The robbery in the area of Mulock Drive and College Manor Drive in Newmarket was reported at around 3:35 p.m. on Tuesday, police said.

Two men entered a pharmacy and demanded employees open the safe and cash register, police said. They took “various medications” and money before fleeing the scene, police added.

Read more: 3 men steal ‘cash and narcotics’ from Brampton pharmacy: police

York Regional Police appealed for witnesses who might be able to help their investigation and reminded businesses to maintain high-quality video surveillance systems.

