April showers: Rainfall warning issued for Montreal

Get those umbrellas ready.

Environment Canada has issued a rainfall warning for parts of southern Quebec right before the weekend.

“Rainfall amounts between 30 and 50 millimetres are expected Thursday and Friday,” the public weather agency said, adding there will also be melting snow.

The notice, which was issued Wednesday, warns that heavy downpour can “cause flash floods and water pooling on roads.”

“Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible,” it notes.

The warning is in effect for several areas. Among them are Montreal, Lanaudière and Vaudreuil-Soulanges.

The weekend should bring some reprieve for Montreal. Environment Canada is forecasting a mostly dry Saturday with a high of 13 C.

