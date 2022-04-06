Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Surrey fugitive arrested after causing multi-vehicle crash while fleeing Vancouver police

By Sean Boynton Global News
Posted April 6, 2022 2:40 pm
The aftermath of a multi-vehicle collision in East Vancouver on April 5, 2022, which police say was allegedly caused by a Surrey fugitive who was fleeing police. View image in full screen
The aftermath of a multi-vehicle collision in East Vancouver on April 5, 2022, which police say was allegedly caused by a Surrey fugitive who was fleeing police. Global News

Vancouver police say a fugitive from Surrey is facing several charges after causing a multi-vehicle collision in an attempt to flee from VPD officers in East Vancouver Tuesday night.

Police say an officer attempted to stop a vehicle near Main Street and Terminal Avenue around 8 p.m. when the driver sped away.

The driver, who has not been named, is alleged to have been a 29-year-old Surrey man with 10 outstanding Canada-wide warrants, including for firearms and drug trafficking offences.

Police say the driver struck multiple vehicles in his attempt to flee before hitting a building near Quebec Street and Second Avenue. He then allegedly ran away from the scene of the crash, but was arrested a short distance away by a K9 officer.

Read more: Gun-wielding B.C. fugitive arrested in high-stakes operation, police say

Story continues below advertisement

Three people whose vehicles were struck in the attempted escape were taken to hospital, police say: a 34-year-old man and 30-year-old woman who suffered head and suspected internal injuries, and a 20-year-old woman with less serious injuries.

Trending Stories

The suspect was also taken to hospital with injuries he suffered when he was apprehended by the police dog. His condition is unknown.

VPD say the Independent Investigations Office, B.C.’s police watchdog, has been notified of the suspect’s injuries. The IIO has not commented on the incident.

Police say they are continuing to investigate, but add the suspect will likely face charges related to dangerous driving and flight from police.

Click to play video: 'Driver causes 4-vehicle crash in Victoria' Driver causes 4-vehicle crash in Victoria
Driver causes 4-vehicle crash in Victoria – Aug 24, 2019
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
vancouver police tagVPD tagEast Vancouver tagMulti-vehicle crash tagVancouver crash tagsurrey fugitive tagolympic village crash tagquebec and 2nd crash tagsurrey fugitive crash tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers