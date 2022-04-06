Surrey fugitive arrested after causing multi-vehicle crash while fleeing Vancouver police

Send this page to someone via email

Vancouver police say a fugitive from Surrey is facing several charges after causing a multi-vehicle collision in an attempt to flee from VPD officers in East Vancouver Tuesday night.

Police say an officer attempted to stop a vehicle near Main Street and Terminal Avenue around 8 p.m. when the driver sped away.

The driver, who has not been named, is alleged to have been a 29-year-old Surrey man with 10 outstanding Canada-wide warrants, including for firearms and drug trafficking offences.

Police say the driver struck multiple vehicles in his attempt to flee before hitting a building near Quebec Street and Second Avenue. He then allegedly ran away from the scene of the crash, but was arrested a short distance away by a K9 officer.

Story continues below advertisement

Three people whose vehicles were struck in the attempted escape were taken to hospital, police say: a 34-year-old man and 30-year-old woman who suffered head and suspected internal injuries, and a 20-year-old woman with less serious injuries.

The suspect was also taken to hospital with injuries he suffered when he was apprehended by the police dog. His condition is unknown.

VPD say the Independent Investigations Office, B.C.’s police watchdog, has been notified of the suspect’s injuries. The IIO has not commented on the incident.

Police say they are continuing to investigate, but add the suspect will likely face charges related to dangerous driving and flight from police.

0:56 Driver causes 4-vehicle crash in Victoria Driver causes 4-vehicle crash in Victoria – Aug 24, 2019