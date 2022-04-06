1 dead after apartment fire in Surrey, investigators say no obvious cause

Send this page to someone via email

Fire investigators are still working to determine the cause of a blaze at a Surrey apartment building that left one person dead Tuesday night.

Surrey RCMP said crews responded to the fire at an older building on Whalley Boulevard and 107A Street around 8:20 p.m.

Police evacuated the building as firefighters worked to extinguish the flames, which had fully engulfed the lower floor of the building, but were unable to access a suite where the fire is believed to have originated.

The body of a resident was found inside the suite after the fire was extinguished. The person has not been identified.

RCMP said there is no indication that the fire was suspicious, but firefighters added there is no obvious cause.

The number of people displaced by the fire is unknown.

Anyone with information helpful to the investigation into the fire is asked to contact Surrey RCMP.

Crews on the scene of an apartment fire in Surrey, B.C., on April 5, 2022.