Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

1 dead after apartment fire in Surrey, investigators say no obvious cause

By Sean Boynton Global News
Posted April 6, 2022 2:24 pm
Crews on the scene of an apartment fire in Surrey, B.C., on April 5, 2022. View image in full screen
Crews on the scene of an apartment fire in Surrey, B.C., on April 5, 2022. Shane MacKichan

Fire investigators are still working to determine the cause of a blaze at a Surrey apartment building that left one person dead Tuesday night.

Surrey RCMP said crews responded to the fire at an older building on Whalley Boulevard and 107A Street around 8:20 p.m.

Police evacuated the building as firefighters worked to extinguish the flames, which had fully engulfed the lower floor of the building, but were unable to access a suite where the fire is believed to have originated.

The body of a resident was found inside the suite after the fire was extinguished. The person has not been identified.

Read more: 1 person dead after fire breaks out in Vancouver apartment building

RCMP said there is no indication that the fire was suspicious, but firefighters added there is no obvious cause.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

The number of people displaced by the fire is unknown.

Anyone with information helpful to the investigation into the fire is asked to contact Surrey RCMP.

Crews on the scene of an apartment fire in Surrey, B.C., on April 5, 2022. View image in full screen
Crews on the scene of an apartment fire in Surrey, B.C., on April 5, 2022. Shane MacKichan
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Fire tagSurrey tagHouse Fire tagSurrey RCMP tagApartment Fire tagSurrey fire tagWhalley tagSurrey house fire tagSurrey Fire Department tagsurrey apartment fire tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers