4th doses of COVID-19 vaccine available Thursday in Waterloo Region

Waterloo Region says it will move quickly to begin fourth-dose vaccinations against COVID-19 for eligible residents as the virus spreads with the province lifting restrictions.

“Being up to date with COVID-19 vaccines provides the strongest protection from serious illness, hospitalization and death,” Dr. Hsiu-Li Wang, medical officer of health, stated.

“Other ways to reduce the risk of serious outcomes is to continue to wear a mask in indoor public settings, stay at home when sick, and ensure you are in well-ventilated indoor spaces and/or spend more time outdoors.”

On Wednesday, the province announced that it was expanding eligibility for a fourth round of shots to those who are aged 60 and over as well as Indigenous people.

The region soon announced it would follow the plan, with residents being able to get jabbed at a wide variety of places including pharmacies, doctor’s offices, libraries, community centres and the two vaccination clinics on The Boardwalk in Waterloo and Beechwood Road in Cambridge.

Fourth doses had already been made available to long-term care and retirement home residents and immunocompromised people in Ontario.

The region says it has been recommended that those seeking a fourth dose wait five months (or 140 days) after the third dose.