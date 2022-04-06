SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

4th doses of COVID-19 vaccine available Thursday in Waterloo Region

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted April 6, 2022 1:15 pm
Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Canadians aged 50+ should get 4th dose to protect against severe disease, Tam says' COVID-19: Canadians aged 50+ should get 4th dose to protect against severe disease, Tam says
COVID-19: Canadians aged 50+ should get a fourth dose to protect against severe disease, Tam says

Waterloo Region says it will move quickly to begin fourth-dose vaccinations against COVID-19 for eligible residents as the virus spreads with the province lifting restrictions.

“Being up to date with COVID-19 vaccines provides the strongest protection from serious illness, hospitalization and death,” Dr. Hsiu-Li Wang, medical officer of health, stated.

Read more: Ontario expands 4th COVID dose eligibility to 60+ and First Nations starting April 7

“Other ways to reduce the risk of serious outcomes is to continue to wear a mask in indoor public settings, stay at home when sick, and ensure you are in well-ventilated indoor spaces and/or spend more time outdoors.”

Trending Stories

On Wednesday, the province announced that it was expanding eligibility for a fourth round of shots to those who are aged 60 and over as well as Indigenous people.

Story continues below advertisement

The region soon announced it would follow the plan, with residents being able to get jabbed at a wide variety of places including pharmacies, doctor’s offices, libraries, community centres and the two vaccination clinics on The Boardwalk in Waterloo and Beechwood Road in Cambridge.

Read more: Ontario to soon offer 4th COVID-19 vaccine doses to those aged 60+, health minister says

Fourth doses had already been made available to long-term care and retirement home residents and immunocompromised people in Ontario.

The region says it has been recommended that those seeking a fourth dose wait five months (or 140 days) after the third dose.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagCOVID tagWaterloo news tagKitchener news tagCambridge news tagWaterloo Public Health tagOntario COViD News tagWaterloo 4th dose COVID vaccinations tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers