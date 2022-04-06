Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Toronto’s St. Lawrence Market looks at expanding operating hours

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted April 6, 2022 2:00 pm
St. Lawrence Market in Toronto. View image in full screen
St. Lawrence Market in Toronto. Google Street View

The City of Toronto has launched a survey to gain insight from the public as the St. Lawrence Market looks at expanding operating hours.

In a news release, the City said that in March 2020, the market was in the process of launching a pilot project with expanded hours of operation, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it was put on hold and the market reduced hours to comply with health measures.

The pilot project included hours on Sundays and weekday evenings.

“As the City works to rebuild, the market is now again considering relaunching expanded hours of operation,” the statement said.

Trending Stories

Read more: Ontario expects ‘strong’ filming summer as productions ramp up in Toronto

A survey has been launched to look how how expanded hours could best serve the public.

Story continues below advertisement

“This survey aims to understand the impact that COVID-19 has had on food shopping patterns, market visitation and the level of demand for additional hours to access the market,” the City said.

“Survey results will be reviewed along with other current data and past research conducted to verify what the expanded market hours of operation could be.”

Currently, the south market is open from Tuesday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 5 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The survey can be accessed here.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Toronto tagCity of Toronto tagSt. Lawrence Market tagSt. Lawrence Market expanded hours tagSt. Lawrence Market hours tagSt. Lawrence Market survey tagSt. Lawrence Market Toronto tagToronto St. Lawrence Market tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers