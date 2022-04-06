Toronto’s St. Lawrence Market looks at expanding operating hours

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Toronto has launched a survey to gain insight from the public as the St. Lawrence Market looks at expanding operating hours.

In a news release, the City said that in March 2020, the market was in the process of launching a pilot project with expanded hours of operation, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it was put on hold and the market reduced hours to comply with health measures.

The pilot project included hours on Sundays and weekday evenings.

“As the City works to rebuild, the market is now again considering relaunching expanded hours of operation,” the statement said.

A survey has been launched to look how how expanded hours could best serve the public.

“This survey aims to understand the impact that COVID-19 has had on food shopping patterns, market visitation and the level of demand for additional hours to access the market,” the City said.

“Survey results will be reviewed along with other current data and past research conducted to verify what the expanded market hours of operation could be.”

Currently, the south market is open from Tuesday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 5 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The survey can be accessed here.