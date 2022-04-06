Ontario announces supports for Ukrainian refugees who come to the province

Send this page to someone via email

The Ontario government has announced new supports for Ukrainian refugees who come to the province, including a dedicated hotline that will connect arrivals with employers.

Premier Doug Ford announced the measures at a press conference in Toronto on Wednesday morning.

Among the supports in a dedicated hotline and email address that will connect Ukrainians with job search assistance and local employers.

In a news release, the government said the province has “hundreds of thousands of in-demand jobs” that need to be filled.

The number for the hotline is 1-888-562-4769, while the email address is ukrainianjobs@ontario.ca.

The province also announced access to OHIP coverage, including health supports and mental health services.

Ukrainians will also be given drug benefits through OHIP eligibility or receiving emergency income assistance.

They can receive help with emergency housing through settlement agencies and Ukrainian community organizations, the statement said.

Elementary and secondary school-aged children will be able to attend publicly funded schools for free.

The province is funding counselling and other culturally responsive supports through a $449,000 investment in Canadian-Ukrainian community organizations, and is announcing a $1.9-million scholarship for post-secondary students arriving on an emergency basis.

The province said it is also providing an increase of $900,000 over three years to the Canadian Ukrainian Immigrant Aid Society to help with settlement services.

Ford said he is hearing that Ontario can expect about 40,000 Ukrainians to arrive under a new emergency travel authorization, but adds that many people with family in the province have already arrived and are staying with relatives.

— With files from The Canadian Press