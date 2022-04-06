Raid on Winnipeg home leads to gun, drug charges

Send this page to someone via email

Five people are facing charges after police found drugs and a loaded sawed-off shotgun during a raid at a Winnipeg home.

Officers with the guns and gangs unit along with members of the tactical support team executed a warrant at a home in the 700 block of Stella Avenue Monday.

The raid stemmed from an ongoing drug and firearms investigation, police said in a Wednesday release.

Police say they found 23 grams of crack cocaine, drug packaging materials, a small amount of cash and a loaded sawed-off shotgun.

Two men aged 27 and 19 and two women aged 52 and 40 are each facing drug trafficking, firearm and breach-related charges.

A 32-year-old man has also been charged with two breach-related charges.