Prince Albert RCMP search for driver of stolen truck involved in fatal collision

Police are investigating a fatal collision that took place at the intersection of Highway #263 and Okema Beach Road.
The two-vehicle collision took place on April 4, 2022, at approximately 6:30 a.m., and through investigation, Prince Albert RCMP has determined that a car and a pick-up truck collided.
The driver and sole occupant of the car, a 64-year-old man from the area, was declared deceased at the scene. His family has been notified.
“The occupant or occupants of the truck, which was a white 2001 GMC Sierra, left the scene on foot before police arrived,” police stated in a media release. “The truck had been reported as stolen from Leask, SK on April 3.”
The Prince Albert RCMP continue to actively investigate, with the assistance of a Saskatchewan RCMP collision reconstructionist and Police Dog Services.
Police are asking anyone with information about this collision or stolen truck to call the Prince Albert RCMP at 306-765-5500.
Information can also be reported anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.saskcrimestoppers.com.
