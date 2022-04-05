Menu

Economy

Kingston, Ont. taxi fares set to increase due to rising costs, inflation

By John Lawless Global News
Posted April 5, 2022 5:10 pm
Click to play video: 'Kingston, Ont. taxi fares set to increase due to rising costs, inflation' Kingston, Ont. taxi fares set to increase due to rising costs, inflation
WATCH: The Kingston Area Taxi Commission agreed to increase fares by 40 per cent, set to come into effect next week.

Hailing a cab in Kingston, Ont., is going to become more expensive.

In a special meeting last week, the Kingston Area Taxi Commission agreed to a 40-per cent fare hike to come into effect on April 11th.

The taxi commission cites the rising price of gasoline and general inflation as the driving factors behind this decision.

“This is not just about a fare or rate increase; it is about reinvesting in the good people who operate or own taxicabs and to help bring sustainability to the industry,” says Joe Dowser, Chair of the Kingston Area Taxi Commission.

“Since the start of the pandemic, the taxi industry has been an essential service.”

Virtually all aspects of payment involved in a cab ride are being increased by this decision.

For every 135 metres a taxi carries a passenger, the rate will increase from $0.25 to $0.35.

For every 25 seconds a taxi is waiting for a passenger, that fare will also increase from $0.25 to $0.35.

The base fare is going to go up as well, from $4.25 to $4.50.

The current rates were set in 2019.

But just in January, the taxi commission voted not to raise fares or the drop rate.

That thinking has changed as the cost of gas has put significant pressure on the taxi industry, forcing fares to rise.

 

