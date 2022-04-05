Kelowna RCMP investigating bomb threat that led to temporary evacuation of elementary school

Send this page to someone via email

Kelowna RCMP say they’re still investigating a bomb threat that temporarily closed down a local elementary school on Monday.

Quigley Elementary School was placed on evacuation notice just before noon on Monday, though police at the time did not publicly say why students and staff were told to leave.

On Tuesday, though, RCMP confirmed the school received a bomb threat, and they are trying to identify the suspect.

Police say a Lower Mainland dog specializing in finding gun powder and bombs was brought in, but the dog didn’t find anything.

The school was cleared and turned over to the school district.

The school is now back in session.

In a press release on Monday, police said out of an abundance of caution they evacuated the school, and parents were asked to pick up their children from a nearby safe location.

“We take these calls very seriously,” said Insp. Beth McAndie, and we are committing our resources to ensure the safety of the children and our community.”