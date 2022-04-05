Menu

Crime

Kelowna RCMP investigating bomb threat that led to temporary evacuation of elementary school

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted April 5, 2022 3:43 pm
A police vehicle in front of Quigley Elementary School. On Monday, the school was evacuated following a bomb threat. The school is back in session. View image in full screen
A police vehicle in front of Quigley Elementary School. On Monday, the school was evacuated following a bomb threat. The school is back in session. Global News

Kelowna RCMP say they’re still investigating a bomb threat that temporarily closed down a local elementary school on Monday.

Quigley Elementary School was placed on evacuation notice just before noon on Monday, though police at the time did not publicly say why students and staff were told to leave.

On Tuesday, though, RCMP confirmed the school received a bomb threat, and they are trying to identify the suspect.

Read more: Parents at Kelowna elementary school asked to pick up children due to potential threat

Police say a Lower Mainland dog specializing in finding gun powder and bombs was brought in, but the dog didn’t find anything.

The school was cleared and turned over to the school district.

The school is now back in session.

Click to play video: 'Charges are being considered against a male youth after serious threats prompted Kelowna Christian School to go into lockdown mode for much of the day' Charges are being considered against a male youth after serious threats prompted Kelowna Christian School to go into lockdown mode for much of the day
Charges are being considered against a male youth after serious threats prompted Kelowna Christian School to go into lockdown mode for much of the day – Feb 5, 2020

In a press release on Monday, police said out of an abundance of caution they evacuated the school, and parents were asked to pick up their children from a nearby safe location.

“We take these calls very seriously,” said Insp. Beth McAndie, and we are committing our resources to ensure the safety of the children and our community.”

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime RCMP Kelowna Okanagan central okanagan Kelowna RCMP Bomb Threat school evacuated Kelowna School Kelowna bomb threat Kelowna school evacuated

