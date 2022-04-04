Parents at Kelowna elementary school asked to pick up children

Send this page to someone via email

Parents of children attending Quigley Elementary School in Kelowna‘s Rutland neighbourhood have been alerted that the school is on evacuation notice.

In a missive sent out to parents and guardians, the district indicates that the evacuation was at the behest of RCMP and students have been relocated on Hollywood Road.

“Students will be held safely and supervised until the end of the day if parents are unable to collect them early,” reads the note.

More to come.