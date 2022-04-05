Menu

Canada

Ontario promises October minimum wage increase to $15.50

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 5, 2022 2:24 pm
Ontario Premier Doug Ford hold a press conference after visiting the William Osler Health System - Peel Memorial Centre for Integrated Health and Wellness during the COVID-19 pandemic in Brampton, Ont., on Friday, March 26, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette. View image in full screen
Ontario’s Progressive Conservative government says it plans to raise the minimum wage by 50 cents this fall, after the provincial election.

The proposed wage increase to $15.50 per hour would take effect on Oct. 1, after Ontarians are expected to go to the polls in June.

Premier Doug Ford‘s government previously cancelled a 2019 minimum wage increase to $15 from $14 per hour, but then raised the wage to $15 per hour in January of this year.

Read more: Ontario Liberal Party promises 10 paid sick days, higher minimum wage

Other provincial parties are making promises to boost the minimum wage if elected.

The Opposition New Democrats have said they will raise the minimum wage to $16 as of Oct. 1 if elected to form government, and bring the wage to $20 per hour in 2026.

The Liberals are promising a wage increase to $16 per hour by Jan. 1, 2023 if they are elected.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
