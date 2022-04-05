Juror discharged in Eduardo Balaquit manslaughter trial after testing positive for COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

A jury trial for the man accused of manslaughter in the disappearance of Eduardo Balaquit had a delayed start Tuesday morning after one of the jurors tested positive for COVID-19.

The judge advised the jury that the juror who had tested positive for COVID-19 was being discharged. Court was delayed while the other jurors performed rapid COVID-19 tests, all of which came back negative.

On Monday, court heard that another juror had tested positive prior to the trial starting, and an alternate juror was placed in.

Balaquit was last seen on June 4, 2018, when he left home to go to his cleaning job at Westcon Equipment on Keewatin Street.

His van was later found at the business with a smashed window and his belongings still inside.

Balaquit’s body has never been found.

In 2021, nearly three years after his disappearance, Winnipeg police announced Kyle Alexander James Pietz, 35, had been arrested in Saskatoon.

Pietz was charged with manslaughter in connection with the homicide and disappearance of Balaquit. He has pleaded not guilty to the charge.

On Tuesday morning, the jury heard from two Winnipeg police officers, including one of the first officers who arrived at Westcon Equipment the day after Balaquit didn’t return home from an evening shift, and a forensic identification specialist who assessed the scene.

Court heard Balaquit’s silver Dodge Caravan was parked at a neighbouring business on Keewatin Street with the passenger side window smashed out.

Inside officers found Balaquit’s iPhone. The officers also told court they found several items on the ground outside the vehicle, including a phone charger cord, a blue tap and a piece of pipe.

The trial is expected to last six weeks.