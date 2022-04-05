Suspect sought after 31-year-old man seriously injured in Oshawa stabbing

Send this page to someone via email

A 31-year-old man was left with serious injuries after a stabbing in Oshawa over the weekend, police say.

Durham Regional Police said officers were called at around 12:45 a.m. Sunday to the area of Simcoe Street South and John Street for a report of an armed person.

The victim was located with stab wounds and was taken to a Toronto-area trauma centre with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the suspect fled the area.

Officers described the suspect as male, around six feet tall with a thin build who was wearing dark clothing.

Police said they’re awaiting surveillance footage from the area.

Story continues below advertisement

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 2739 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.