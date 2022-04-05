Suspect sought after 31-year-old man seriously injured in Oshawa stabbing

A 31-year-old man was left with serious injuries after a stabbing in Oshawa over the weekend, police say.
Durham Regional Police said officers were called at around 12:45 a.m. Sunday to the area of Simcoe Street South and John Street for a report of an armed person.
The victim was located with stab wounds and was taken to a Toronto-area trauma centre with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
Police said the suspect fled the area.
Officers described the suspect as male, around six feet tall with a thin build who was wearing dark clothing.
Police said they’re awaiting surveillance footage from the area.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is being asked to contact police at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 2739 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.
Comments