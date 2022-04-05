Police make arrest in targeted arson at Mississauga constituency office of Liberal MP

Send this page to someone via email

A 31-year-old man faces multiple charges in connection with a fire in Mississauga, Ont.

Peel Regional Police say investigators found the blaze at the constituency office of Liberal MP Peter Fonseca in the early hours of Feb. 22, to be suspicious.

They say they also believe it was targeted.

Police say they arrested Adam Degrassi of Mississauga on Monday, and charged him with arson, break and enter and three counts of mischief.

He is scheduled to return to court June 28.

Police are asking anyone with information to come forward.

