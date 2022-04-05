Menu

Crime

Police make arrest in targeted arson at Mississauga constituency office of Liberal MP

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 5, 2022 6:46 am
Click to play video: 'Police investigating after MP and MPP constituency offices targeted' Police investigating after MP and MPP constituency offices targeted
WATCH ABOVE: (Feb. 23) Police investigating after MP and MPP constituency offices targeted – Feb 23, 2022

A 31-year-old man faces multiple charges in connection with a fire in Mississauga, Ont.

Peel Regional Police say investigators found the blaze at the constituency office of Liberal MP Peter Fonseca in the early hours of Feb. 22, to be suspicious.

They say they also believe it was targeted.

Read more: Police say ‘suspicious’ fire at Liberal MP office in Mississauga appears to be targeted

Police say they arrested Adam Degrassi of Mississauga on Monday, and charged him with arson, break and enter and three counts of mischief.

He is scheduled to return to court June 28.

Police are asking anyone with information to come forward.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
