Crime

Police investigating ‘suspicious’ fire at Liberal MP office in Mississauga

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted February 23, 2022 10:10 am
Liberal MP Peter Fonseca office on Feb 23, 2022. View image in full screen
Liberal MP Peter Fonseca office on Feb 23, 2022. Bill Barker / Global News

Peel Regional Police say they are investigating a “suspicious” fire that affected a Liberal MP office in Mississauga early Tuesday.

Emergency crews were called to Burnhamthorpe Road, at the corner of Tomken Road, at around 4:19 a.m. for reports of a fire at a commercial plaza.

The office hit by the fire is of Liberal MP Peter Fonseca who represents the Mississauga East—Cooksville riding.

The fire is being treated as “suspicious,” police said.

Read more: Police investigating after body found outside commercial building in Mississauga

A few other units in the plaza were also damaged, police said.

No injuries were reported. There is no word on suspects.

Police said its officers are investigating alongside the office of the Ontario Fire Marshal.

Liberal MP Peter Fonseca office on Feb 23, 2022. View image in full screen
Liberal MP Peter Fonseca office on Feb 23, 2022. Bill Barker / Global News
