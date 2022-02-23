Police investigating ‘suspicious’ fire at Liberal MP office in Mississauga

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Peel Regional Police say they are investigating a “suspicious” fire that affected a Liberal MP office in Mississauga early Tuesday.

Emergency crews were called to Burnhamthorpe Road, at the corner of Tomken Road, at around 4:19 a.m. for reports of a fire at a commercial plaza.

The office hit by the fire is of Liberal MP Peter Fonseca who represents the Mississauga East—Cooksville riding.

The fire is being treated as “suspicious,” police said.

Read more: Police investigating after body found outside commercial building in Mississauga

A few other units in the plaza were also damaged, police said.

No injuries were reported. There is no word on suspects.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said its officers are investigating alongside the office of the Ontario Fire Marshal.

View image in full screen Liberal MP Peter Fonseca office on Feb 23, 2022. Bill Barker / Global News