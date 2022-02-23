Police investigating ‘suspicious’ fire at Liberal MP office in Mississauga

Peel Regional Police say they are investigating a “suspicious” fire that affected a Liberal MP office in Mississauga early Tuesday.
Emergency crews were called to Burnhamthorpe Road, at the corner of Tomken Road, at around 4:19 a.m. for reports of a fire at a commercial plaza.
The office hit by the fire is of Liberal MP Peter Fonseca who represents the Mississauga East—Cooksville riding.
The fire is being treated as “suspicious,” police said.
A few other units in the plaza were also damaged, police said.
No injuries were reported. There is no word on suspects.
Police said its officers are investigating alongside the office of the Ontario Fire Marshal.
