Saskatchewan government releases province’s 2022-2023 Anglers Guide

The 2022-2023 Saskatchewan Anglers Guide is now available for residents online.

The guide, which was released on Monday, provides details on regulations, policies and practices related to fishing in Saskatchewan.

Anglers who use the guide will find there is a comprehensive listing of waterbodies with specific catch limits and special regulations, according to the government.

For those wanting a physical copy of the guide, they are available at Ministry of Environment field offices, most provincial park offices and some retail outlets starting in early May.

“Saskatchewan is home to some of the best freshwater fishing in Canada,” said Environment Minister Warren Kaeding in a statement on Monday.

“I know many people are excited to get outside and enjoy one of Saskatchewan’s favourite pastimes. With the 2022-23 guide now available, we look forward to a great summer fishing season to begin.”

Additionally, the guide gives people important information on catch-and-release practices, preventing the spread of aquatic invasive species and information on how to measure your catch and properly package it for transport.

The province has also announced important dates for anglers to keep in mind this upcoming season.

The new fishing season starts up on May 5 in the southern management zone, May 15 in the central management zone and May 25 in the northern management zones.

People are also reminded that anglers 16 years of age and older are required to purchase a licence to fish in the province. This does not apply to Saskatchewan seniors age 65 and over.

Saskatchewan and Canadian resident Armed Forces veterans who were honourably discharged are eligible for free angling licences upon verification.

Angling licences can be acquired 24 hours a day, seven days a week and can be stored on digital devices.

Residents are also reminded that free fishing weekends are scheduled for Jul 9 to 10 and Feb. 18 to 20, 2023 for those wanting to fish without a licence. However, all regulations still apply on those weekends.

More information can be found at the government of Saskatchewan’s website.

