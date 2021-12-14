Beauval, Sask. man fined $14,500 for breaching wildlife, fisheries laws

Send this page to someone via email

A three-year investigation that started with a tip regarding illegal fish trafficking has resulted in $14,500 in fines for a man from Beauval, Sask.

Roger McCallum Jr., 36, pleaded guilty to multiple wildlife and fisheries charges under The Fisheries Act, The Wildlife Act and The Outfitter and Guide Regulations on Nov. 17.

The fines include $7,600 for illegal marketing of fish; $2,800 for trafficking bear galls; two fines of $1,400 for wasting fish and illegal outfitting; $1,050 for illegal provision of sustenance fish; and $250 for commercial fishing without a licence.

The Saskatchewan government on Tuesday said the investigation began in 2018 when conservation officers with the Ministry of Environment learned of illegal trafficking and fishing in the Beauval area.

“Officers confirmed that McCallum was involved in trafficking large quantities of fish. As well, undercover officers saw McCallum toss a large amount of edible fish into the landfill to waste,” said the ministry in Tuesday’s statement.

The conservation officers discovered other offences were committed by McCallum, including unlicensed outfitting and trafficking of wildlife parts.

“During the investigation, conservation officers also discovered that McCallum was trafficking in bear gall bladders,” the government said. “On one occasion, he sold a bear gall to an undercover officer and then attempted to recruit the officer to sell bear gall bladders for him.”

Investigators also uncovered that McCallum was illegally offering guided fishing trips.

“In September 2019, undercover officers booked and paid McCallum to guide them on Lac La Plonge, which has an angling limit of three trout per person to help protect fish populations. However, during this trip, McCallum set two gill nets that caught a large amount of lake trout. He then gave the officers 29 fish, which he included in their guiding fee.”

The government shared on Tuesday that he’s not allowed to apply for licences under The Fisheries Act for three years and was given a five-year prohibition for licences under The Wildlife Act. His existing licences have also been cancelled.

McCallum has three years to pay the fines.