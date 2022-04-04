Two London, Ont. women arrested following weapons investigation

Two London, Ont., women are facing charges after gunshots were fired from a moving vehicle.
Police said a man was driving southbound on Highbury Avenue South, near Commissioners Road East at around 6:50 a.m. Saturday when an occupant in a passing vehicle fired a handgun twice.
As the suspect vehicle continued onto the off-ramp, the gun was fired once more into the air.
A witness took photos of the incident and contacted police. Evidence that a firearm was fired in the area was located.
Using a licence plate number and vehicle description, police arrived at a residence associated with the suspect vehicle and two women were charged without incident.
Two 19-year-old women from London have been charged with occupying a motor vehicle with a firearm. There were no reported injuries or damages.
Both were scheduled to appear in court on Monday.
The investigation is ongoing and police are asking to speak with any other witnesses.
