Two London, Ont. women arrested following weapons investigation

Two London, Ont., women are facing charges after gunshots were fired from a moving vehicle.

Police said a man was driving southbound on Highbury Avenue South, near Commissioners Road East at around 6:50 a.m. Saturday when an occupant in a passing vehicle fired a handgun twice.

As the suspect vehicle continued onto the off-ramp, the gun was fired once more into the air.

A witness took photos of the incident and contacted police. Evidence that a firearm was fired in the area was located.

Using a licence plate number and vehicle description, police arrived at a residence associated with the suspect vehicle and two women were charged without incident.

Two 19-year-old women from London have been charged with occupying a motor vehicle with a firearm. There were no reported injuries or damages.

Both were scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

The investigation is ongoing and police are asking to speak with any other witnesses.