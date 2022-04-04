Grandson accused in double homicide near Brussels, Ont.: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Provincial Police in Huron County say murder charges have been laid against an 18-year-old man in connection with the two bodies found near Brussels, Ont., last week.

According to police, on March 30, at around 4 p.m., emergency services were called to a home on Graham Road to do a wellness check.

After they arrived, they found a woman dead inside the home and the body of a man elsewhere on the property.

On Friday, police announced that they had arrested a family member in connection with the case.

On Monday, police identified the victims as 69-year-old Beverly Stevenson and 65-year-old Darwin Ducharme, who both lived in Huron East.

They also said that Jadin Ducharme, 18, of Morris-Turnbery is facing multiple charges including two counts of second-degree murder and property obtained by crime over $5,000.

A police spokesperson told Global News that Jadin Ducharme is the grandson of the Stevenson and Darwin Ducharme.

Brussels, which is a hamlet in the Municipality of Huron East, is located about an hour’s drive northeast of Kitchener.