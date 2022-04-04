SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Saskatoon police sending protective gear to Ukraine

By Montana Getty Global News
Posted April 4, 2022 5:29 pm
SPS PROTECTIVE GEAR View image in full screen
Some of the protective gear Saskatoon Police Service has sent to Ukraine to help civilians stay safe. Saskatoon Police Service

In partnership with Regina EMS, the Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) is sending tactical gear to Ukraine.

Saskatoon is providing 21 full body armour sets, 10 Kevlar vets, and five ballistic helmets for Ukrainians.

Read more: Ukraine’s citizen soldiers ‘the last line of defence’ against Russia

Gear going to the country is either used or expired, but it is still going to be able to help civilians with survival.

The gear will be sent to Poland through Meest Regina, who has already been sending humanitarian aid to Ukrainians such as clothing and food.

Read more: Regina business sends donation packages to Ukraine

Story continues below advertisement

Deputy Chief Mitch Yuzdepski with SPS said doing something for Ukraine hits close to home, since that is where his family originates.

Yuzdepski also mentioned the importance behind helping the war-stricken country and the people who are fighting for their country, and to stay alive.

“Anything that we can do to help with humanitarian efforts there is something that I think we need to do as Canadians and as a local community.”

Read more: Ukraine’s Zelenskyy ready to discuss neutral status as part of peace deal with Russia

Meest’s shipment went off to Poland last week and is expected to reach Ukraine in the coming days.

Click to play video: 'MPs observe moment of silence in House of Commons for massacre in Bucha, Ukraine' MPs observe moment of silence in House of Commons for massacre in Bucha, Ukraine
MPs observe moment of silence in House of Commons for massacre in Bucha, Ukraine
Related News
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Ukraine tagSaskatoon Police Service tagUkraine war tagPoland tagRussia war tagHumanitarian Aid tagRegina EMS tagprotective gear taghelp for ukraine tagballistic helmets tagfull body armour tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers