Saskatoon police sending protective gear to Ukraine

In partnership with Regina EMS, the Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) is sending tactical gear to Ukraine.

Saskatoon is providing 21 full body armour sets, 10 Kevlar vets, and five ballistic helmets for Ukrainians.

Gear going to the country is either used or expired, but it is still going to be able to help civilians with survival.

The gear will be sent to Poland through Meest Regina, who has already been sending humanitarian aid to Ukrainians such as clothing and food.

Deputy Chief Mitch Yuzdepski with SPS said doing something for Ukraine hits close to home, since that is where his family originates.

Yuzdepski also mentioned the importance behind helping the war-stricken country and the people who are fighting for their country, and to stay alive.

“Anything that we can do to help with humanitarian efforts there is something that I think we need to do as Canadians and as a local community.”

Meest’s shipment went off to Poland last week and is expected to reach Ukraine in the coming days.

