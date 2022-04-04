Kingston Police issue speeding tickets to motorists on Woodbine Road

Send this page to someone via email

Woodbine Road west of Collins Bay Road has been a hot spot for speeding.

The ongoing issue has become one that has led a number of area residents to register their concerns with Kingston Police and the municipality.

Woodbine Road resident James Sliter says speeding in the neighbourhood is a daily occurrence.

“In a 40 zone, you can imagine anyone going 65-plus, that’s quite fast. Especially when it’s a rural mailbox system. Lots of pedestrians, and the road is fairly narrow to begin with,” said Sliiter.

Read more: West Island communities struggling with speeding on some residential streets

Kingston Police have taken action on those concerns and have been monitoring the area on an almost daily basis for the last three weeks, handing out warnings and tickets.

Story continues below advertisement

“We’ve laid quite a few tickets in relation to speeding and other offences that have resulted when we’ve stopped people, including one stunt driving charge.” said Const. Greg Smith

In a 40 km/h zone, a vehicle must be travelling at least 80 km/h to be charged with stunt driving.

A stunt driving charge comes with a court summons along with an automatic 30-day licence suspension and a 14-day vehicle impoundment.

Read more: Belleville traffic stop nets two for drug trafficking

Const. Smith says peak speeding times seem to occur during morning and evening commutes.

“It seems to be like a cut-through area. So people that are coming from further west in the city are using this section of the road to cut through between Princess Street and Collins Bay Road,” said Const. Smith.

Sliter says multiple car crashes have ended up on his front lawn over the last several years and that has led him to be cautious in his day to day activities.

“We simply are just a bit more mindful when it comes to checking the mail, things like that,” said Sliter.

“Just making sure we’re a bit more cautious of who’s coming down the road and being ready to get out of the way. Our kids don’t use their bikes anymore on the road, we take them somewhere else.”

Advertisement