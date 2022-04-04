Menu

Traffic

Kingston Police issue speeding tickets to motorists on Woodbine Road

By John Lawless Global News
Posted April 4, 2022 5:50 pm
Click to play video: 'Speeding an issue on Woodbine Road in Kingston’s west end' Speeding an issue on Woodbine Road in Kingston’s west end
WATCH: Kingston Police have issued many speeding tickets to drivers going too fast on Woodbine Road.

Woodbine Road west of Collins Bay Road has been a hot spot for speeding.

The ongoing issue has become one that has led a number of area residents to register their concerns with Kingston Police and the municipality.

Woodbine Road resident James Sliter says speeding in the neighbourhood is a daily occurrence.

“In a 40 zone, you can imagine anyone going 65-plus, that’s quite fast. Especially when it’s a rural mailbox system. Lots of pedestrians, and the road is fairly narrow to begin with,” said Sliiter.

Kingston Police have taken action on those concerns and have been monitoring the area on an almost daily basis for the last three weeks, handing out warnings and tickets.

“We’ve laid quite a few tickets in relation to speeding and other offences that have resulted when we’ve stopped people, including one stunt driving charge.” said Const. Greg Smith

In a 40 km/h zone, a vehicle must be travelling at least 80 km/h to be charged with stunt driving.

A stunt driving charge comes with a court summons along with an automatic 30-day licence suspension and a 14-day vehicle impoundment.

Const. Smith says peak speeding times seem to occur during morning and evening commutes.

“It seems to be like a cut-through area. So people that are coming from further west in the city are using this section of the road to cut through between Princess Street and Collins Bay Road,” said Const. Smith.

Sliter says multiple car crashes have ended up on his front lawn over the last several years and that has led him to be cautious in his day to day activities.

“We simply are just a bit more mindful when it comes to checking the mail, things like that,” said Sliter.

“Just making sure we’re a bit more cautious of who’s coming down the road and being ready to get out of the way. Our kids don’t use their bikes anymore on the road, we take them somewhere else.”

