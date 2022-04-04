Bird flu confirmed at Selwyn Township farm north of Peterborough

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough Public Health is investigating a confirmed report of avian influenza found in a local flock of birds at a farm north of the city.

The health unit on Monday reported the H5N1 strain has been found at a flock in Selwyn Township — the fifth confirmed report of avian influenza at an Ontario farm over the past several weeks.

The health unit did not specify what birds are involved, directing inquiries to the Canadian Food Inspection Agency.

On its website, the agency says an outbreak was detected in a “backyard flock.” The infected premise has been placed under quarantine.

“CFIA has established movement control measures and is recommending enhanced biosecurity for other farms within that area,” the CFIA states.

“The risk to human health remains low and we are not aware of any local human cases at this time,” said medical officer of health Dr. Thomas Piggott.

“The virus does not easily cross from birds to humans, and the current strain is listed as being of ‘lower than normal’ concern for spreading to humans.”

The health unit is working with provincial and federal partners, including the Ontario Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs and the CFIA on the investigation.

Last month, the virus was detected in Ontario in wild and commercial poultry. Its spread has been primarily attributed to the migration of infected waterfowl. The highly H5N1 strain is known to kill both wild birds and commercial poultry.

The health unit advises residents should not touch a wild bird, including waterfowl, that is sick, injured or dead. Report any sick or dead birds (including waterfowl), to the Ontario Regional Centre of the Canadian Wildlife Health Cooperative at 1-866-673-4781.

Other confirmed locations of avian influenza H5N1 in Ontario, according to the CFIA:

March 31: Township of Chippewas of Nawash Unceded First Nation (backyard flock)

March 30: Township of Woolwich (poultry flock)

March 28: Township of Zorra (poultry flock)

March 27: Township of Guelph/Eramosa (poultry flock)

