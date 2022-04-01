Menu

Health

4th southern Ontario poultry farm quarantined after bird flu confirmed

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 1, 2022 12:39 pm
Chickens are shown at an egg-laying chicken farm in Amritsar, India on April 17, 2018. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says bird flu has been found on a third farm in southern Ontario. The agency says the highly pathogenic H5N1 strain of avian flu was found in a poultry flock in Woolwich, Ont. on Wednesday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Aleksandra Sagan. View image in full screen
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says another southern Ontario farm has been placed under quarantine because of the bird flu.

The agency says the H5N1 strain of avian influenza was confirmed in a poultry farm in the Township of Chippewas of Nawash Unceded First Nation on Thursday.

It says control measures to limit the movement of animals in the area have also been put in place.

The bird flu has ripped through three other commercial poultry farms in southern Ontario in less than a week, according to the CFIA.

Read more: 'Be extremely vigilant': farmers, feds worried about growing outbreaks of bird flu

Those cases were detected after a red-tailed hawk in the Waterloo, Ont., region was found with bird flu 10 days ago.

The CFIA says 24 countries have temporarily banned imports of birds or poultry products from parts of Canada — and in some cases, from the whole country —  as a result of the outbreaks.

A farm stakeholder group has said Canada’s poultry production is largely for domestic use.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
