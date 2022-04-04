Waterloo public schools begin first step of reopening for community use

The Waterloo Region District School Board says they have now opened high school gymnasiums to the public for rental as part of their plan to safely reopen from the COVID-19 pandemic.
The board says it is taking a phased approach and although the gymnasiums at the schools opened over weekends, they will not allow for spectators.
Gyms in elementary schools will open on weekends as Phase 2 of the board’s four-phased approach, but again, the stands will remain empty.
Phase 3 of the plan will see gyms at all schools be available for community use on weekdays beginning on May 2.
The final phase of the board’s move to reopen schools for community rentals will see libraries and classrooms be made available to the general public beginning May 24.
