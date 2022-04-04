SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Waterloo public schools begin first step of reopening for community use

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted April 4, 2022 3:47 pm
The sign in front of the Waterloo Region District School Board's Education Centre. View image in full screen
The sign in front of the Waterloo Region District School Board's Education Centre. Kevin Nielsen / Global News

The Waterloo Region District School Board says they have now opened high school gymnasiums to the public for rental as part of their plan to safely reopen from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The board says it is taking a phased approach and although the gymnasiums at the schools opened over weekends, they will not allow for spectators.

Read more: Waterloo schools will again open when weather forces bus cancellations

Gyms in elementary schools will open on weekends as Phase 2 of the board’s four-phased approach, but again, the stands will remain empty.

Trending Stories

Phase 3 of the plan will see gyms at all schools be available for community use on weekdays beginning on May 2.

Read more: Waterloo school board selects new name for Sir John A. Macdonald Secondary School

Story continues below advertisement

The final phase of the board’s move to reopen schools for community rentals will see libraries and classrooms be made available to the general public beginning May 24.

Click to play video: 'Focus Ontario: Sixth Wave' Focus Ontario: Sixth Wave
Focus Ontario: Sixth Wave
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagCOVID tagWaterloo news tagKitchener news tagCambridge news tagWaterloo Region District School Board tagWRDSB tagWaterloo school news tagWaterloo schools community use tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers