Man suffers broke orbital bone from sucker punch: Guelph police

Guelph police say a man is nursing a broken orbital bone after being sucker-punched by a stranger in the city’s downtown core over the weekend.
Police were dispatched to a parkade at around 1:30 a.m. on Saturday and found the assault victim who said while walking past a bar on Macdonell Street, someone challenged him to a fight.
“The complainant kept walking but was punched and fell to the ground,” police said in a news release.
The suspect ran away and is described as a man in his early 20s with shaggy brown hair and wearing a dark jacket with flannel edging.
The victim was treated at the hospital for his injuries.
Police are looking for any witnesses and asking them to call 519-824-1212 ext. 7447.
