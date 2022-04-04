Man suffers broke orbital bone from sucker punch: Guelph police

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph police say a man is nursing a broken orbital bone after being sucker-punched by a stranger in the city’s downtown core over the weekend.

Police were dispatched to a parkade at around 1:30 a.m. on Saturday and found the assault victim who said while walking past a bar on Macdonell Street, someone challenged him to a fight.

“The complainant kept walking but was punched and fell to the ground,” police said in a news release.

The suspect ran away and is described as a man in his early 20s with shaggy brown hair and wearing a dark jacket with flannel edging.

The victim was treated at the hospital for his injuries.

Police are looking for any witnesses and asking them to call 519-824-1212 ext. 7447.

