Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Brazen Edmonton police chase ends with one arrest, multiple vehicles damaged

By Jessika Guse Global News
Posted April 4, 2022 9:05 am
Click to play video: 'Edmonton police arrest driver after wild police chase' Edmonton police arrest driver after wild police chase
EPS was busy Sunday night as reports of a suspicious vehicle in Evergreen Trailer Park turned into a brazen police chase. As Erin Chalmers explains, the chase ended in the area of 66 Street and 118 Avenue.

A wild police chase in Edmonton caught on camera by many came to a halt Sunday evening.

Around 7:20 p.m., Edmonton police officers were at  Evergreen Trailer Park to speak with the driver of a suspicious vehicle.

Police said that when officers tried to speak with the driver, the suspect vehicle struck a police vehicle and fled the scene.

Read more: Southwest Edmonton stabbing victim’s death ruled homicide

The driver then led police on a brazen chase. Videos on social media show the vehicle carelessly driving into other vehicles, at one point nearly missing a man standing in a driveway.

Story continues below advertisement

The chase ended in the area of 66 Street and 118 Avenue, which closed down the intersection for quite some time, though it has since reopened.

Trending Stories

Police said the driver is in police custody.

“As this is an active investigation with many moving parts, we are not able to provide any further details at this time,” Edmonton police said late Sunday evening.

Police are expected to provide an update on the case.

Click to play video: 'Modified fake gun found at scene of fatal Edmonton police shooting near LRT crossing' Modified fake gun found at scene of fatal Edmonton police shooting near LRT crossing
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Edmonton police tagEPS tagEdmonton crime tagPolice Chase tagEdmonton police chase tagEvergreen Trailer Park tagEvergreen Trailer Park police chase tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers