Brazen Edmonton police chase ends with one arrest, multiple vehicles damaged

A wild police chase in Edmonton caught on camera by many came to a halt Sunday evening.

Around 7:20 p.m., Edmonton police officers were at Evergreen Trailer Park to speak with the driver of a suspicious vehicle.

Police said that when officers tried to speak with the driver, the suspect vehicle struck a police vehicle and fled the scene.

The driver then led police on a brazen chase. Videos on social media show the vehicle carelessly driving into other vehicles, at one point nearly missing a man standing in a driveway.

Massive police scene from Evergreen Park ending at 118 Ave & 66 St. 3 EPS cruisers, a truck towing a trailer and a car at 118 Ave & 66 St all have a lot of damage. Police confirm no serious injuries. Major Collisions on scene investigating. #yeg #yeg traffic @GlobalEdmonton pic.twitter.com/cqaaPszyeL — Eric Beck (@GlobalBeck) April 4, 2022

The chase ended in the area of 66 Street and 118 Avenue, which closed down the intersection for quite some time, though it has since reopened.

Police said the driver is in police custody.

“As this is an active investigation with many moving parts, we are not able to provide any further details at this time,” Edmonton police said late Sunday evening.

Police are expected to provide an update on the case.