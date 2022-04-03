Menu

Crime

26-year-old hospitalized after east end shooting: Montreal police

By Alessia Simona Maratta Global News
Posted April 3, 2022 3:48 pm
A 26-year-old man was sent to hospital in critical condition on Saturday evening after he was shot in Montreal’s Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough.

Police say they were called to the intersection of Saint-Donat and Brouage streets at 7:40 p.m. and found the victim with gunshot wounds to the upper body.

He was rushed to hospital and by Sunday afternoon officials say he was in stable condition.

Trending Stories

Authorities say they have no suspects and have made no arrests but the investigation is ongoing.

