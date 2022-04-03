26-year-old hospitalized after east end shooting: Montreal police

Send this page to someone via email

A 26-year-old man was sent to hospital in critical condition on Saturday evening after he was shot in Montreal’s Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough.

Police say they were called to the intersection of Saint-Donat and Brouage streets at 7:40 p.m. and found the victim with gunshot wounds to the upper body.

He was rushed to hospital and by Sunday afternoon officials say he was in stable condition.

Authorities say they have no suspects and have made no arrests but the investigation is ongoing.

