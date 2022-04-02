$100K seized after B.C. Highway Patrol pulls over speeder

Send this page to someone via email

Ever wonder what $100,000 looks like in stacks of twenties and fifties?

Well, wonder no more, after B.C. Highway Patrol (BCHP) busted a speeder and seized around 80 grams of cannabis, along with a plastic bag that contained approximately $100,000 in cash.

The incident, say police, happened in northern B.C. after an officer pulled over a speeding vehicle on Highway 16 near New Hazelton on March 30.

“Upon speaking with the occupants, a man and woman from Alberta, the officer formed the belief that the pair was in possession of a controlled substance,” said BCHP.

Police say the pair was arrested and the vehicle was searched, with several cell phones also found.

BCHP say the woman, in her 20s, was released on an appearance notice, while the man, also in his 20s and known to police, was ticketed for speeding and operating a vehicle with cannabis in it contrary to B.C.’s Cannabis Control and Licencing Act.

Police say the man, who was also the driver, was served an appearance notice for a possible charge of possession for the purpose of trafficking.

“Officers with B.C. Highway Patrol do much more than simply write tickets. Many are expert collision investigators and impaired driving investigators and they are also on the lookout for travelling criminals,” said BCHP.

“In this instance, stopping a vehicle for speeding yielded a large cash seizure of suspected drug money and disrupting criminal activity is yet another way BC Highway Patrol is making our highways safer together.”

Drugs seized, 2 men arrested: Chilliwack RCMP

In related news, Chilliwack RCMP announced on Friday that two men had been arrested in relation to drug trafficking.

Police say the first man was arrested during an alleged street-level drug transaction on March 30. That arrest led to an apartment along the 45000 block of Victoria Avenue being searched and a second man arrested.

RCMP say they seized large quantities of illegal drugs believed to be methamphetamine, fentanyl and crack cocaine, drug paraphernalia and cash during the execution of the search warrant.

Both men, ages 31 and 34, respectively, were later released from custody.

“Chilliwack (crime reduction unit) officers continue to pursue their investigation,” said Cpl. Mike Rail. “The safety of the community is always our priority. Dangerous drugs destined for the streets will not reach their destination.”

