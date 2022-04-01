COVID-19: Peterborough reports 208 active cases, 16 hospitalized, 2 outbreaks at retirement homes

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough Public Health reported 65 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 and two new outbreaks over the past 48 hours, according to data released late Friday afternoon.

The health unit’s COVID-19 tracker, issued around 4:35 p.m., reported data for the jurisdiction of Peterborough, Peterborough County, Curve Lake First Nation and Hiawatha First Nation.

Community Risk Index: As of Wednesday, March 30, the region’s community risk index is at “high risk.”

Deaths: 61 — unchanged since Friday, March 18, when two deaths were reported. On March 11, the health unit removed three deaths reported early in the pandemic from its database due to a change in provincial methodology reporting.

New PCR-confirmed cases: 65 since the Wednesday, March 30 update.

PCR lab-confirmed active cases: 208 — up from 191 reported on March 30 and 174 reported on March 28. The health unit notes the number of active cases being reported is an “underestimation” due to changes to PCR testing availability effective Dec. 31, 2021.

Cumulative lab-confirmed cases: 6,217 since the pandemic was declared in March 2020.

Hospitalized cases: Peterborough Regional Health Centre on Friday afternoon reported 16 inpatients — down from 18 on Thursday but up from 13 reported on Wednesday. The hospital reports one patient transfer related to provincial directives so far in 2022.

The health unit on Friday reported 249 cumulative hospitalized cases — three more since Wednesday’s update — since the pandemic’s beginning and 38 cases have been admitted to an intensive care unit (an additional case) since March 2020.

Resolved cases: 48 more since Wednesday. The 5,948 cumulative resolved cases make up approximately 95.6 per cent of all lab-confirmed cases since the pandemic was declared.

Clinics/testing: The health unit updates the list on the health-unit website of clinics offering first, second and third vaccine doses for youth ages 12 to 17 and adults, as well as first doses for children aged five to 11. Walk-ins are available for any eligible age or dose at the Healthy Planet Arena in Peterborough.

All other sites require appointments to be booked on Ontario’s online portal or by calling the provincial vaccine booking call centre at 1-833-943-3900.

Outbreaks

Two new outbreaks were declared at two retirement residences in Peterborough over the past 48 hours: Kawartha Heights Retirement Living on Friday and at Princess Garden Retirement Residence on Thursday. Princess Gardens reports two resident cases in the Independent Retirement area. The cases are believed to be linked.

Other active outbreaks:

Congregate living facility (No. 31) in Peterborough: Declared March 30

(No. 31) in Peterborough: Declared March 30 Congregate living facility (No. 30) in Peterborough: Declared March 30

(No. 30) in Peterborough: Declared March 30 Peterborough Regional Health Centre : Declared March 26 on the A5 inpatient unit. On Monday the hospital reported five cases among patients

: Declared March 26 on the A5 inpatient unit. On Monday the hospital reported five cases among patients Springdale Country Manor long-term care on Clifford Line in Peterborough. Declared Friday. Global News Peterborough has reached out to the home for details

Outbreaks declared March 15 and March 22 at congregate living facilities (No. 28 and No. 29) were reported resolved on Friday.

There have been 971 cases associated (six more since March 30) with 119 outbreaks since the pandemic was declared — 33 cases in the past 30 days and 14 cases over the past seven days.

Vaccination

Daily updates are posted on the COVID-19 tracker. Of note, 333,217 doses have been administered since Jan. 26, 2021 — 97 additional doses since the March 30 update. The health unit notes doses given in the Peterborough area to people who don’t live within its jurisdiction are counted.

Eligible residents (ages five and up): 87.2 per cent have one dose; 84.2 per cent have two doses and 55.3 per cent have three doses.

87.2 per cent have one dose; 84.2 per cent have two doses and 55.3 per cent have three doses. Adults (age 18 and up): 90 per cent have one dose; 88.1 per cent have two doses and 62.4 per cent have three doses.

90 per cent have one dose; 88.1 per cent have two doses and 62.4 per cent have three doses. Older adults (age 70 and up): 100 per cent have two doses; 89.8 per cent have three doses.

100 per cent have two doses; 89.8 per cent have three doses. Youth (ages five to 11): 56.1 per cent have one dose and 39.3 per cent have two doses.

56.1 per cent have one dose and 39.3 per cent have two doses. Youth (ages 12 to 17): 83.4 per cent have one dose, 80.5 per cent have two doses and 16.9 per cent have three doses

83.4 per cent have one dose, 80.5 per cent have two doses and 16.9 per cent have three doses Doses: 123,597 residents have received a first dose (up by 12 since Wednesday) while 119,261 residents have received two doses ( up 26) and 78,228 residents have received a third (booster) dose (up 45).

A number of Peterborough and area pharmacies offer vaccinations to eligible recipients. Appointments are required and can be made by calling the respective pharmacies or visiting the Ontario government’s website.

Testing continues at Peterborough Regional Health Centre’s assessment centre at 1 Hospital Dr. More information about booking a test through the COVID-19 Assessment Centre can be found on the health unit’s website.

Rapid antigen tests: Pharmacies and grocery retailers in Peterborough and Peterborough County are offering kits. Visit the government’s website for updated availability.

